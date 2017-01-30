J.M. Wilson Adds Bolinger as Transportation Underwriter in South Carolina

J.M. Wilson has added Adam Bolinger to its North Charleston, S.C. office. As a transportation underwriter, Bolinger is responsible for quoting new and renewal transportation risks, and serving independent insurance agents in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Bolinger is currently attending Indiana University to pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration. Prior to J.M. Wilson, he worked at Baldwin & Lyons as an underwriting rater and underwriting analyst. Bolinger is also a licensed property & casualty producer in the state of Indiana.

J.M. Wilson is a managing general agency and surplus lines broker providing independent insurance agents access to specialty markets for both personal and commercial lines.

With branch and affiliate offices in eight states, J.M. Wilson covers standard and hard-to-place commercial, transportation, property & casualty, brokerage, professional liability and errors and omissions, personal lines and surety classes in thirty-one states.