AXIS Capital Opens Miami Office; Expands Presence in Latin America

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has formed of AXIS Specialty Underwriters Inc., based in Miami (AXIS Miami), to operate as the company’s Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) regional coverholder for AXIS Syndicate 1686.

AXIS Miami will operate within AXIS Insurance’s International Division and will provide direct and facultative reinsurance coverage to the LAC market, focused on energy and property.

The launch of AXIS Miami, combined with AXIS Re Brazil’s existing Sao Paulo-based representative office for treaty business, enables the company to deliver a full range of facultative and treaty reinsurance options in the LAC region. AXIS Re Brazil’s Sao Paulo representative office will continue to service treaty reinsurance clients throughout the LAC region, under the direction of AXIS Re Zurich.

Latin American reinsurance industry veteran Eduardo Hussey will lead AXIS Miami as chief underwriting officer, Latin America and Caribbean. Hussey has 20 years’ experience in the Latin American insurance and reinsurance sector, and joins AXIS from Marsh, where he held a number of regional senior-level roles.

AXIS Syndicate 1686 is managed by Asta Managing Agency Limited under a turnkey arrangement with capital wholly provided by AXIS Corporate Capital UK Limited as a Lloyd’s corporate member.

AXIS Capital is a Bermuda-based global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance.