14K Gallons of Sewage Spills Into Space Coast Water System

Authorities along the Space Coast say a broken sewer pipe accidentally released 14,000 gallons of raw sewage into a storm water system that flows into the Indian River Lagoon.

Florida Today reported Friday that the sewer line broke on Jan. 24 and that the release wasn’t stopped until about four hours later. The break took place just north of City Hall in Titusville.

The release is only the latest into water systems leading to the biologically-diverse Indian River Lagoon. Earlier this month, Melbourne was fined almost $4,000 after 400,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Eau Gallie River last November.

