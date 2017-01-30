Georgia Insurance Department to Hold Claims Village in Albany for Tornado Victims

Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens will host a Catastrophe Claims Village in Albany, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Insurance. The purpose of the event will be to assist area residents with their insurance questions and claims resulting from severe weather and tornadoes.

“Thousands of South Georgia residents have suffered tremendous losses from the violent weather this month, and my office is here to help them on the road to recovery,” Hudgens said. “I encourage all residents who have insurance questions or need help filing a claim to visit our Claims Village.”

At least 39 tornadoes swept across the Southeast Jan. 21 and 22. It is estimated that 20 people were killed, 15 in Georgia, and thousands of homes were destroyed or damaged.

The Catastrophe Claims Village will operate in the parking lot of the Albany Civic Center, located at 100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. Hudgens’ Consumer Services staff along with representatives from many of the major insurance companies are scheduled to be in attendance. Insurers interested in participating can contact Glenn Allen at gallen@oci.ga.gov.

Residents who cannot attend the Catastrophe Claims Village can call the Insurance Department’s Consumer Services Hotline at 1-800-656-2298.

Allen said the department is still in the process of gathering information on the number of claims from the devastating tornadoes, but says there may have enough data to make an estimate this week.