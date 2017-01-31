Mississippi Estimates More Than $1M in Timber Damaged by Tornado

More than $1 million worth of timber was destroyed by the tornado that hit Lamar, Forrest and Perry counties.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission announced the estimate Friday based on aerial damage assessments.

The commission says the tornado, which had estimated top winds of 145 mph and cut a 31-mile path, damaged 1,453 acres of privately owned land. The twister also damaged 118 acres of public lands managed by the commission.

Estimates show damage to private forestland was almost $411,000. The damage estimate for all timberland, including public land and land within urban areas where timber might not be harvested for commercial use, was almost $1.1 million.

