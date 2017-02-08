Proof of Loss Deadline Extended for Florida Hurricane Matthew Claims

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has granted another extension giving National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policyholders in Florida an additional 60 days to file a complete, signed, and sworn proof of loss in support of their insurance claim for flooding damages associated with Hurricane Matthew.

Typically, NFIP policyholders have 60 days to file a proof of loss with their insurance company following the initial date of loss. With this latest extension, Florida NFIP policyholders will have received a total of 180 days to file a proof of loss for damage caused by Hurricane Matthew.

The proof of loss extension for claims associated with Hurricane Hermine officially expired on Jan. 31, 2017. However, policyholders who experienced flood damage from this storm should continue working with their flood insurance company. As soon as possible, these policyholders should also take action to complete the proof of loss with all supporting documentation related to their flood claim and submit it to their flood insurance company.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has primary responsibility for regulation, compliance and enforcement of statutes related to the business of insurance and the monitoring of industry markets.

Source: Florida Office of Insurance Regulation