Florida-based American Integrity Launches Golf Cart Insurance

American Integrity Insurance Co., a Florida-based insurance provider, has launched a standalone golf cart insurance program.

The American Integrity golf cart insurance policy will have similar coverage types that are often seen in an auto insurance policy with protections such as:

Property damage liability coverage: This coverage will help pay for damage to another person’s property – like a car or house – if the golf cart driver is found legally responsible for an accident.

Injury liability coverage: This coverage will help pay for the medical bills of another person who suffers injuries if the golf cart driver is found legally responsible for an accident.

Collision coverage: This coverage will help pay for the golf cart’s repairs if it collides with another cart or object in an accident, regardless who is at fault.

Comprehensive coverage: This coverage may help repair a golf cart if it is damaged as a result of fire or theft, for instance, versus the damage being caused by a collision.

Customers can select from several deductible options for both collision and comprehensive coverage. American Integrity’s golf cart insurance can provide liability limits up to $500,000, under certain circumstances. The program offers several discounts, including a discount for customers with proof of continuous coverage within the past six months.

In addition to golf cart coverage, the company launched its umbrella product in 2017. The umbrella policy provides additional liability coverage on top of a customer’s underlying home, auto or watercraft policy limits. American Integrity Insurance’s product suite also includes homeowners, condominium unit owners coverage, manufactured home, rental property, vacant property, and other specialized insurance coverages. The company is actively developing additional products that will be launched in 2017.