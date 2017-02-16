Judge Rejects Bid to Dismiss Alabama Water Contamination Lawsuit

A federal judge in Alabama is refusing to dismiss an environmental group’s lawsuit over alleged chemical contamination in the Tennessee River.

The Decatur Daily reports U.S. District Judge Abdul Kallon won’t throw out claims in a lawsuit filed by the Tennessee Riverkeeper organization.

The lawsuit names 3M Co., BFI Waste Systems of Alabama and the city of Decatur.

The environmental group claims companies knowingly discharged hazardous chemicals into the Tennessee River and contaminated drinking water. Federal agencies say the chemicals may cause cancer and other health problems, with infants and young children most at risk.

The companies and the city deny doing anything wrong. They asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit for multiple reasons, including cleanup work that’s continuing at 3M. The judge refused to end the suit.

