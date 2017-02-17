Florida-Based Main Street America Appoints Bastian as National Account Executive

The Main Street America Group, a super-regional property/casualty insurance company, has announced the appointment of Anne Bastian to national account executive, a newly established role within the company’s field operations division.

In this capacity, Bastian, who has served as a Main Street America field marketing representative since 2008, will be the primary marketing contact for the carrier’s largest multi-region accounts and also spearhead national account business development and agent sales incentive programs.

Bastian is based at the company’s corporate headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla., and reports to Jeff Kusch, Main Street America’s executive vice president, insurance operations.

“Anne has played a key role in the sustained success of our Northeast Region during her tenure serving our Downstate New York independent agent-customers and we are very pleased to have her join our home office team,” Kusch said. “In her new role, Anne will be responsible for driving profitable growth with her customers and ensure these independent agencies meet their Main Street America production plans.”

Bastian has nearly 25 years of property/casualty industry experience. Prior to joining Main Street America in 2006 as a senior commercial lines underwriter, she was a licensed independent insurance agent in Wappingers Falls, N.Y.

Bastian earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the College of the Saint Rose, Albany, N.Y, and holds a property/casualty license, as well as a life and health insurance license, in New York State.

The Main Street America Group is a mutual insurance holding company which writes business through its nine property/casualty insurance carriers: NGM Insurance Company, Old Dominion Insurance Company, Austin Mutual Insurance Company, Grain Dealers Mutual Insurance Company, Main Street America Assurance Company, Great Lakes Casualty Insurance Company, MSA Insurance Company, Main Street America Protection Insurance Company and Spring Valley Mutual Insurance Company.

Based in Jacksonville, Fla., Main Street America offers a range of commercial and personal insurance, as well as fidelity and surety bond products, to individuals, families and businesses throughout the United States.