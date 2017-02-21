Florida’s American Integrity Insurance Promotes Waters to VP of Sales

American Integrity Insurance of Florida has promoted Justin Waters to vice president of Sales. Waters has assumed responsibility for the company’s field sales, internal sales and agency management teams.

He will work with employees to further American Integrity’s relationship with preferred independent agency partners throughout Florida, and expand the company’s share in the market.

In his most recent role as Sales director at American Integrity, Waters led a team of four external sales managers, working with each to develop and execute sales strategies specific to their territories. He also was responsible for recruiting and training new sales managers.

Waters started with American Integrity as an accountant in 2008, one year after the company’s inception.

He then became part of the Sales team, where he has continued to grow his sales and leadership acumen. Waters has obtained his Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation.

American Integrity grew its customer base by over 35 percent throughout Florida in 2016 and recently launched two new products – umbrella and a standalone golf cart policy – with several more products currently under development.

American Integrity Insurance said it is actively hiring for a number of positions in various fields.

The Tampa-based American Integrity Insurance offers property insurance, including traditional home insurance and coverage for vacant homes, condominiums, manufactured homes and dwelling fire policies.