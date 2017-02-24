BKS Partners in Florida Partners With D&M Insurance Solutions

Tampa, Fla.-based insurance brokerage Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners (BKS) has partnered with D&M Insurance Solutions, LLC (D&M), a Clearwater, Fla.-based insurance consulting and brokerage firm.

The partnership was finalized on Feb. 22, 2017.

D&M focuses on serving financial institutions, investors, banks, solar owner/operators, multi-family housing, EPC Providers and will support BKS’ continued growth in these areas across the country, the company said.

Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners provides private risk management, commercial risk management, employee benefits, and Vitality programs to clients.

D&M Insurance Solutions was created to function as both an insurance consulting firm and commercial insurance agency. D&M is a full service commercial insurance brokerage and consulting firm.