Baldwin Risk Partners Partners with Affordable Home Insurance of Florida

Baldwin Risk Partners (BRP), a Tampa, Fla.-based insurance distribution holding company, has partenred with Affordable Home Insurance Inc. (AHI) a Miramar Beach, Fla.-based insurance agency.

AHI offers insurance products to individuals and local businesses, with 16 insurance professionals located in Miramar Beach and Panama City, Fla.

The partnership was finalized on Feb. 23, 2017.

Lowry Baldwin, CEO of BRP, said working with ACH will allow the companies to grow in the Florida Panhandle and surrounding markets.

BRP is an independent insurance distribution holding company focused on management of resources and capital to fuel organic and acquisitive growth in the insurance industry. BRP member companies include Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners, the Villages Insurance Partners, Medicare Insurance Partners, American Risk Partners, Florida Medicare Options, Ryan Insurance & Financial Services, and D&M Insurance Solutions.