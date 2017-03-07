Tampa’s Vehicles Will Soon Be Able to Talk to Each Other

Buses, streetcars and private vehicles in Tampa, Fla., will soon be able to talk to each other.

Officials said last week that Tampa is one of three places selected for a pilot program that allows vehicles to communicate with each other, as well as with traffic signals, crosswalks and pedestrians.

The other places are New York City and Wyoming. It will start later this year.

Vehicles participating in the program will have antennas and radio communication devices that allow them to communicate.

The goal is to prevent crashes, improve traffic flows and reduce greenhouse gases.

