North Carolina Man Accused of Insurance Fraud

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey has announced the arrest of Stacy Dewhite Brown, 50, of Raleigh, N.C. He is charged with one count each of insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

North Carolina Department of Insurance criminal investigators accused Brown of filing a fraudulent claim stating his vehicle was stolen in an attempt to obtain $2,554 payment from National General Insurance Company on Nov. 19, 2016. Investigators allege Brown loaned the vehicle to someone.

Brown was arrested on Feb. 28 in Wake County and placed under a $25,000 bond.

An estimated 10 cents of every dollar paid in premiums goes toward the payment of fraudulent claims, according to a North Carolina Department of Insurance press release announcing the arrest.

The Department of Insurance employs 20 sworn state law enforcement officers dedicated to investigating and prosecuting claims of insurance and bail bonding fraud.

Source: North Carolina Department of Insurance