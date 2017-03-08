USI Insurance Services Acquires Carolina First Associates in North Carolina

USI Insurance Services (USI) has acquired Carolina First Associates LLC, an employee benefits insurance advisor located in Hickory, N.C.

This acquisition extends USI’s presence as a middle market insurance brokerage and consulting firm in the Southeast region. Carolina First Associates and its employees will remain at the current Hickory location following the acquisition. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Our depth of experience in the ever-changing era of healthcare reform has helped us to understand and overcome the high costs and limited options faced by most businesses,” said Samuel E. Rhodes, principal and owner of Carolina First Associates, in a press release issued by USI announcing the transaction. “With this acquisition, our clients will continue to enjoy this high touch, specialized customer care, but now they can tap into USI’s expanded suite of employee benefits, retirement consulting and personal risk solutions.”

USI is a local and national insurance brokerage and consulting firm, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk and retirement solutions throughout the U.S. Headquartered in Valhalla, N.Y., it has more than one billion dollars in revenue, employs more than 4,400 professionals and operates out of 140 local offices serving every state.

Source: USI