West Virginia Attorney General Settles with Car Dealer

West Virginia’s attorney general has reached a court settlement with a Cabell County used car dealer requiring he stand behind warranties, post unaltered buyer’s guides and ensure each vehicle sold will pass state safety inspection.

It requires owner Shawn Dunfee to pay a $5,000 civil penalty, $2,500 previous penalty and $1,350 restitution to a customer by April 30.

The lawsuit against Dunfee and his business, Dunfee’s Used Cars alleged the dealership sold vehicles with mechanical defects, altered warranties illegally and failed to display car buyer’s guides.

According to the attorney general’s office, Dunfee was first investigated following complaints in 2010 about defective vehicles and modified warranties that kept them from getting needed repairs.

He agreed to change practices, followed by a 2015 investigation for similar violations and a second agreement.

