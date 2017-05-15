South Carolina Insurance Director Farmer Elected as NAIC Secretary-Treasurer

South Carolina Insurance Director Ray Farmer was elected to fill the position of secretary-treasurer of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners During a Plenary meeting by members, effective immediately.

Farmer is replacing former Texas Insurance Commissioner David Mattax, who passed away on April 13.

“It is truly an honor to serve this great body. I believe my knowledge of the industry, and past and present regulatory experience in insurance regulation, will serve this organization well,” Farmer said.

Farmer has over 40 years’ experience in the industry in various capacities, including: representing an insurance trade association, working as an insurance adjuster, serving as deputy commissioner with the Georgia Department of Insurance, and now as the Director of Insurance for the State of South Carolina.

“I congratulate Director Farmer on his election as NAIC Secretary-Treasurer. He continues to do a tremendous job in South Carolina, and I know that his leadership will grow the business of insurance and provide efficient, effective regulation nationally – as it has here,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

Farmer joins other 2017 NAIC officers: President Ted Nickel, Wisconsin; President-Elect Julie Mix McPeak, Tennessee Insurance Commissioner; and Vice President Eric A. Cioppa, Maine Insurance Superintendent.

“Raymond has been a long-time advocate for insurance consumers and state insurance regulation while bringing extensive experience and expertise that will strengthen our team of officers,” said NAIC President and Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Ted Nickel. “I want to thank all the members who expressed an interest in elevating their service to the NAIC. We are fortunate to have a high level of dedication and willingness of those in our ranks to support the mission of our association.”

Farmer was appointed by South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to serve as director for the South Carolina Department of Insurance on November 13, 2012. With more than 40 years’ experience, Farmer earned his bachelor’s degree in insurance from the University of Southern Mississippi and earned his law degree from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School.

Farmer served as the Deputy Insurance Commissioner of the Enforcement Division for the Georgia Department of Insurance and more recently as vice president for the American Insurance Association. As a part of his service, Farmer has served for more than 30 years on the board of directors of the Georgia Arson Control Program, an organization aiding firefighters and prosecutors combating arson. He is a member of the State Bar of Georgia and a member of the Tort and Insurance Practice section, as well as the Workers’ Compensation section.