Alternative Service Concepts Promotes Patterson to Claims Manager

Alternative Service Concepts (ASC), a national third party claims administrator (TPA), has promoted Tracy Patterson to claims manager.

Patterson will be responsible for managing a staff of ten dedicated to serving a large municipality client. She will report to Assistant Vice President Vickie Hampton. Both are based in Nashville, Tenn.

Patterson has more than 25 years of insurance industry experience to her role. She joined ASC in 2004 where she first served as a senior claims representative responsible for handling active injury-on-duty claims.

Her background includes five years as a medical only adjuster, six years as a lost time adjuster, and five years as a senior claims representative with such companies as General Accident, Ingram Industries, and Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance.

Patterson has earned a CWCP license from the State of Georgia. She is also licensed to handle claims in Alabama, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Headquartered in Nashville, ASC delivers workers’ compensation and P&C claims management expertise and customized options to its partners.