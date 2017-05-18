FCCI Appoints New Leadership in Gulf Coast Region

FCCI Insurance Group (FCCI), a provider of commercial property and casualty insurance, has promoted Tiffany Hawkins to regional vice president, and Trey Stone to assistant vice president in the Gulf Coast Regional office located in Ridgeland, Miss.

In her new role, Hawkins will oversee agency relationships, underwriting, claims and risk management operations, working from the regional office in Jackson. Stone will continue to manage the Alabama office and will oversee FCCI’s state directors and marketing underwriters in the Gulf Coast Region.

Hawkins joined FCCI in 2012 as a senior marketing underwriter. She has since been building agency partnerships in Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee, quickly earning the state director role for those three states.

Hawkins began her insurance career at the St. Paul Companies and later joined the Travelers Insurance Company in Mississippi as a Sales Executive. From Marks, Miss., Hawkins graduated from the University of Mississippi with a degree in risk management. She will be relocating to Jackson, Miss.

Stone joined FCCI in November 2009 as a senior marketing underwriter and was quickly promoted to state director of Alabama. In June 2016, he was promoted to managing director of the Alabama branch office. He began his insurance career at Travelers Insurance Company in Birmingham, Ala., and has worked for State Auto, AmTrust and Companion Property and Casualty Group. A graduate of Auburn University with a degree in Business Administration, Stone currently resides in Birmingham.

Tom Quaka, who led the region for the past 20 years, will remain an integral part of FCCI’s leadership team. He will assist Hawkins and Stone through the transition, then work with Chairman of the Board, President & CEO Craig Johnson on company-wide initiatives.

According to Quaka, both Hawkins and Stone have contributed greatly to the success of the Gulf Coast Region.

Working through independent agents in 18 states, FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance to more than 18,500 policyholders and commercial and contract surety to more than 19,000 bonded principals. Established in 1959, FCCI is headquartered in Sarasota, Fla., and has regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia.