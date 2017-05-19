Feds Grant Additional $3.2M to West Virginia for Flood Recovery

West Virginia will receive an additional $3.2 million from the federal government for disaster recovery efforts for last year’s major floods.

U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced the community development block grant funding Monday.

A statement released by the West Virginia senators says it brings the total the state will receive to help in disaster recovery efforts to more than $107 million.

Flooding last June killed 23 people statewide and destroyed or damaged thousands of homes, businesses, schools and infrastructure.

