AXA to Add 550 Positions to North Carolina Location

Insurance company AXA plans to add 550 jobs in Charlotte, N.C., over the next five years, nearly doubling its local workforce.

North Carolina officials announced the move May 9 after approving state tax breaks that could be worth nearly $12 million. The addition to 610 existing jobs will make Charlotte AXA’s largest U.S. location, though headquarters will stay in New York City.

AXA’s Charlotte jobs will pay an average of nearly $110,000 a year and include IT, finance, legal, accounting, customer service and other functions.

French insurance multinational AXA has about 107 million clients in 64 countries.

