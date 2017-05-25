AXIS Adds Martin, Ross to Georgia-Based P&C Team

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has announced the appointments of James Martin and Russ Madore, each as vice president, U.S. Programs, within AXIS Insurance’s Property and Casualty team. Martin and Madore will each be responsible for oversight of select AXIS Insurance programs in the property and casualty sector and will be based out of the company’s Alpharetta, Ga., office. They will report to John Tatum, executive vice president and head of U.S. Programs at AXIS Insurance.

According to Tatum, the appointments speak to AXIS’ commitment to further its scale and relevance in specialty property and casualty programs.

Martin has nearly four decades of insurance industry experience. Prior to AXIS, he was an auto product line specialist in Starr Companies’ Environmental division. Previously, he spent 17 years at CNA, where he was director of Captives and managed the group captive programs for trucking and roofing, as well as its commercial insurance programs for landcare network and building equipment installation and repair.

Before CNA, Martin held casualty underwriting roles at Continental National Indemnity, Northbrook Property and Casualty, Midwestern Indemnity and The Hartford. He received his Bachelor’s degree in communications from John Carroll University, and holds multiple professional certifications.

Madore, who had previously held a number of senior financial positions within AXIS Insurance, is one of AXIS’ longest-tenured employees, having joined the Company in November 2002. He most recently served as vice president, finance officer, for AXIS Insurance’s U.S. Division. He is a graduate of Kean University, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in accounting.

AXIS Insurance — a business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited — provides property & casualty, professional lines, terrorism, marine, energy, aviation, credit & political risk, environmental, accident & health coverages and other customized insurance products. Products are offered through distribution partners, which include wholesale brokers, retail brokers and designated managing general agents/underwriters in the U.S. and abroad. Coverages are backed by the financial strength and security of the AXIS Insurance Companies.