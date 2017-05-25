Damage Reported in North Carolina From Severe Storms That Spawned Tornado

Officials in a North Carolina county say a tornado has destroyed a fire department.

The Fayetteville Observer reports Sampson County Emergency Management said the Autryville Fire Department was destroyed by a tornado on Tuesday. Reports indicate the roof of the fire station was ripped off the building, and all but one of the trucks are covered with rubble.

Assistant County Manager Susan Holder said there were “multiple touchdowns.” Additional reports indicate there was damage at a mobile home park near Autryville, which is 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) south of Raleigh.

The National Weather Service also reported property damage from thunderstorms in Robeson County.

According to the weather service, two barns were damaged from high winds on a rural road in Robeson County.

