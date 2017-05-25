Collision Between School Bus, Truck Sends 3 Students to Hospital

Three students have been taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a school bus and a truck collided in eastern South Carolina.

The wreck was reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 52 in Moncks Corner.

Berkeley County school spokeswoman Katie Orvin said the bus was carrying students to Berkeley High School and Berkeley Middle School. Orvin says it appears the truck pulled out in front of the bus, clipping its front fender.

Three students were taken to the hospital for evaluation. About 10 other students were on the bus and were not hurt.

It took crews about an hour to clear up the scene.

There is no word yet on possible charges.

Moncks Corner is about 30 miles northwest of Charleston.

