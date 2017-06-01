Officials in Georgia County Offer 10K Reward For Info on Apartment Fires

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever set two fires in the breezeway of an occupied apartment building in Georgia.

Gwinnett County fire officials said the reward is being offered by Georgia Arson Control Inc. after the blazes were set May 16 at the Brentwood Down Apartments in the Lilburn area, northeast of Atlanta.

Gwinnett County Fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge says the fires were set in a way that would block the occupants from escaping from the building.

Authorities said one woman was initially trapped on her balcony, unable to escape due to the smoke and heat. She was eventually helped out by police and a neighbor and wasn’t seriously hurt.

