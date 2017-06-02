tKg Insurance Taps Becotte as Senior Underwriter for Small Business in Southeast

Wanda Becotte will join tKg Wholesale Brokerage as senior underwriter, Small Business Division serving its Southeastern region.

Becotte began her insurance career in 2002, working on the retail side for nine years. During this time, she quoted and sold both personal lines and commercial P&C products. In 2011, she joined Southern Insurance Underwriters’ Excess & Surplus Commercial P&C underwriting team, playing a key role on their IT Steering Committee and maintaining nine carrier libraries.

She was promoted to supervisor two years later, where she trained and mentored a team of 11 underwriting assistants, educating new underwriters regarding key processes, tools, and SIU relationships with contract carriers.

In her new role, Becotte will serve on tKg’s IT Steering Committee, where she will assist the company in developing new tools and raters to streamline communication between tKg and its carriers and clients.

