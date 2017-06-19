Orchid Underwriters Expands Commercial Lines into Alabama, Mississippi

Orchid Underwriters Agency, LLC, a specialty underwriter of catastrophic coastal insurance, announced that it expanded its Commercial Lines business to two new states, Alabama and Mississippi.

The two new states join New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Louisiana and Texas as states where the Orchid products are offered. Orchid’s Commercial Lines division specializes in business owner policies (BOP), monoline property policies and commercial package policies (CPP) with coastal exposure, including a variety of coverage options serving small and medium sized commercial businesses, including habitational risks.

Orchid’s Vice President of Commercial Lines, Bryan Schofield, said, the new states will leverage the technology from its online quoting platform, Orchid Connect.

“Through the combination of product and technology, we now provide wind capacity to the entire Gulf Coast region and plan to expand into eight additional states up the East coast by the end of the year,” Schofield added.

Founded in 1998 and based in Vero Beach, Fla., Orchid specializes in providing specialty insurance products for homeowners and small businesses throughout the United States and the Caribbean. The company’s product offering includes homeowners and condominium property insurance, including wind and wind only, general and excess flood, earthquake, builder’s risk and others.