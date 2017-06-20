PURE Expands E&S Homeowners Coverage to South Carolina

The PURE Group of Insurance Companies has expanded its PURE Programs excess & surplus (E&S) line offering designed to protect higher risk homes insured for $1 million or more, into South Carolina.

With this expansion of the offering, PURE policyholders in South Carolina have access to broader coverage than is typically found in the high net worth E&S market, along with the same claims, risk management and member advocate services afforded to PURE members.

Highlights of PURE Programs include:

Broad coverage for high value homeowners: Included in PURE Programs’ High Value Homeowners policy is extended replacement cost coverage, which provides up to 200 percent of the insured limit for non-wind related losses and up to 125 percent of the insured limit for hurricane related losses, should the cost to rebuild after a loss proves greater than the limit of insurance shown on the declarations page; a waiver of the all other peril deductible in the event of a large loss; and a loss prevention allowance to help cover the cost of taking steps to prevent a loss from reoccurring. PURE Programs also offers a wind-only homeowners policy providing coverage up to the full insured limit of a home or condo, a builders risk policy for homes under construction and coverage Companies for excess flood by endorsement.

A more efficient process for brokers: brokers get a more efficient quoting, underwriting and administrative process including filing taxes and fees, agency download and a direct bill option with up to 30 days to pay. In addition, brokers work directly with PURE Programs' dedicated in-house high net worth E&S underwriters as well as PURE Programs' policy quoting and administration systems.

PURE Programs is currently available in Florida and South Carolina and will be introduced in additional states in 2017. Licensed P&C brokers in these states do not need to hold an E&S License to introduce business to PURE Programs.

PURE Programs, LLC, a Managing General Underwriter (MGU), is specifically designed for successful individuals and families with unique exposures that require an excess & Surplus (E&S) option. Policies are issued by third-party E&S insurers with an A.M. Best rating of A or greater for financial strength and include high value homeowners, wind-only and excess flood (by endorsement). PURE Programs is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Privilege Underwriters, Inc., both members of the PURE Group of Insurance Companies. Policies arranged by PURE Programs do not confer the benefits of being a PURE member, including Subscriber Savings Accounts (SSA). PURE Programs is not licensed in all states.

PURE is a policyholder-owned property and casualty insurer designed for high net worth individuals and families, covering high-value homes, automobiles, jewelry, art, personal liability, watercraft and flood.