DTRT Insurance Group Acquires Insurance Authority of Florida

DTRT Insurance Group, Inc. (Do The Right Thing) has acquired Insurance Authority, Inc., a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage firm based in Sunrise, Fla.

Insurance Authority has been serving the residents of Sunrise & Greater Fort Lauderdale communities since 1989 with insurance and risk management services for individuals and businesses alike.

The acquisition will expand DTRT’s footprint into a new city and market where the company said it is looking to invest and grow. Former President of Insurance Authority Steve Jarocki has now retired from retail sales after a long career as an independent agency owner. The existing staff that has helped Insurance Authority grow over the years will now join the existing DTRT team.

All DTRT & former Insurance Authority clients can now be served from either of DTRT’s existing three regional locations in Homestead, Deerfield Beach and Coral Springs, or the new DTRT location in Sunrise where Insurance Authority previously operated.

DTRT Is a statewide insurance firm, delivering property and casualty, life, personal risk and high net worth options to its large clientele base. The company is headquartered in Coral Springs, with three additional partnership locations in Jupiter, Coconut Creek and Key Largo.

DTRT Owners Matt Geller and Ed Rodriguez indicated that the company is actively seeking additional such acquisitions in addition to seeking fitting partnership opportunities for experienced insurance professionals.