Insurance Office of America Acquires Assets of Slaton Risk Services in South Florida

Insurance Office of America (IOA) has purchased the Employee Benefits Practice, Major Accounts Group, and captive and alternative risk financing units of Slaton Risk Services, based in West Palm Beach, Fla. These assets, including all staff, will establish a new IOA branch office in West Palm Beach.

Slaton Risk Services EVP and Practice Leader Rick Neyman is managing partner of the location and is joined by Alexis Deluca, managing direct of employee benefits, and Holly Laurie, commercial lines manager. Also joining the team are risk managers Brian Lewis, Raul Mercader, and Michael Schwartz.

This new office adds approximately $3 million in annual revenue to IOA and will offer risk management, employee benefits consulting, and commercial insurance placement for midmarket and upper midmarket businesses.

IOA CEO Heath Ritenour said the new office is seen as a strategic expansion into South Florida for the company, where it expects to see significant growth in the coming years.

IOA is a full-service insurance agency founded in 1988 and is one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the United States. IOA is ranked 13th on Insurance Journal’s 2016 Top 100 Independent Property/Casualty Agencies report. It is headquartered in Longwood, Fla., and has over 70 branch offices in the U.S., and an international office in London. IOA specializes in providing insurance for businesses in many industries.