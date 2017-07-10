New Mississippi Seat Belt Law Requires All Passengers to Buckle Up

A new law in Mississippi requires everyone in a car, truck or SUV to buckle up. And, it will have the practical effect of banning people from riding in the beds of pickup trucks.

Starting Saturday, Mississippi is joining the majority of states that require seat belt use for all people in a vehicle, front seat and back. Violation carries a $25 fine, under the law that started as Senate Bill 2724 .

Previous Mississippi law required seat belts for people in the front seat, and children younger than 7 in the back.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain said that Highway Patrol officers will start writing tickets to people who ride in the cargo area of trucks without wearing a factory-installed seat belt. Although the law does not specifically mention the beds of pickup trucks, it does say “every passenger” must wear a seat belt that was installed when the vehicle was made.

