Alera Group Acquires Group Benefits of Memphis

Alera Group – an independent insurance agency and independent employee benefits – has acquired Group Benefits LLC of Memphis, Tennessee, effective July 1.

Alan Levitz, CEO of Alera, said the company’s strong middle market presence in Memphis is a significant addition to Alera Group as it continues to expand nationally.

Group Benefits LLC is benefits broker and consulting firm providing employee benefits products since its inception in 2009.

This acquisition is the latest announcement from Alera Group, as the firm continues to grow organically and through acquisitions since its formation in December 2016. Based in Deerfield, IL, Alera Group’s over 750 employees serve more than 20,000 clients nationally in employee benefits, property and casualty, risk management and wealth management. Alera Group was created by merging 24 entrepreneurial firms across the U.S.