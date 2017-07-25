XS Brokers Expands Into Southeast; Hires Ault to Lead New Florida Office

XS Brokers, an independent insurance brokerage in New England, has expanded the company into the Southeast, opening a new office in Orlando and hiring Lori Ault as executive vice president and territorial manager.

The firm now has five offices, including Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and two locations in Massachusetts. This is XS Brokers’ third office expansion within the past year.

Adam Devine, CEO, said the company sees a tremendous amount of growth opportunity in this region.

The new Orlando location will allow XS Brokers to meet the needs of clients throughout the entire Southeast and will provide space to accommodate the growth of employees and business in this territory.

Lori Ault, hired to build and manage the XS Brokers independent brokerage brand within this new territory, has experience in commercial property/casualty, professional/financial lines, as well as third party administration.

Prior to joining XS Brokers, she was a senior vice president at Admin America, Inc., where she created new territory launch strategies. Prior to that, she worked in business development, sales and marketing for several brokerage firms.

Last year, XS Brokers added 14 new work associates and plans to hire five to 10 people at this newest office location.

XS Brokers Insurance Agency, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Mass.