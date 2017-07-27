4 People Charged in Connection With String of Mississippi Auto Burglaries

Authorities say four people in Mississippi have been charged in connection with several auto burglaries that took place over a five-hour period.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release that there were 11 burglaries reported in D’Iberville and seven in Jackson County. The thefts occurred between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday. Ezell says investigators recovered $2,000 in cash, makeup, identification and credit cards.

The Sun Herald reports that authorities charged 28-year-old Christopher Kirkland, 24-year-old Antonio Leggins, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. They each face several counts of auto burglary.

It’s unclear if the accused have lawyers.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.