U.S. Risk Acquires Strategic Insurance Underwriters of Florida

U.S. Risk Insurance Group, LLC, a property and casualty wholesaler, has acquired Strategic Insurance Underwriters, a specialist trucking MGA and broker headquartered in Sarasota, Fla.

Strategic Insurance Underwriters has a 34-year history of offering tailored insurance products to the trucking and transportation industries.

According to Randall Goss, CEO of U.S. Risk, the company entered into a partnership with Strategic Insurance Underwriters about two years ago.

“This transaction reflects our strategic focus on acquiring companies whose experience, resources and value complement our own,” Goss said.

Retiring President of Strategic Insurance Bob Schneebeck said the transaction was the next logical next step after the partnership with U.S. Risk.

Gerry den Boggende and Neal Daunt, current executives at Strategic, will continue to manage and direct the operations of Strategic as part of their new leadership roles within U.S. Risk.

U.S. Risk Insurance Group, LLC is an international specialty lines underwriting manager and wholesale broker headquartered in Dallas. Through 16 domestic and international branches, it offers a range of products and services through its affiliate companies, which include U.S. Risk Underwriters, U.S. Risk Brokers, U.S. Risk Solutions, U.S. Risk Financial Services, Oxford Insurance Brokers, Ltd. (UK), James Hampden International Insurance Brokers Ltd. (UK), Antarah FZE (UAE), and Abraxas Insurance A.G. (Zurich).