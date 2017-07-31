West Virginia Floods Prompt State of Emergency

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency Saturday for parts of northern West Virginia with flooding from heavy rains.

Counties included in the Saturday morning declaration are Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Marion, Monongalia and Harrison.

According to the governor’s office, state and county emergency officials are evacuating some areas and the West Virginia National Guard has been mobilized to help.

The National Weather Service reports that between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain fell over a flood warning area, including Morgantown, with many roads closed Saturday morning.

The service says rain had let up but streams were set to flow over their banks through early afternoon.

