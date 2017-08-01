FEMA to Reimburse Tennessee Facility Owners for Storm Repairs

August 1, 2017

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it plans to reimburse facility owners in 14 Tennessee counties for repair costs from storm-related damage on May 27 and 28.

FEMA says in a news release that the notice applies to the public assistance and hazard mitigation grant programs. It concerns activities that may involve historic properties, wetland areas or the 100-year flood plain, and critical actions within the 500-year flood plain.

FEMA says applicants may be eligible for reimbursement in the following counties: Blount, Cumberland, Fayette, Jackson, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Sevier, Shelby, and Smith.

