Former Florida Senator McKay Appointed to Citizens Board of Governors

Former Florida State Senator John M. McKay has been appointed to the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Board of Governors by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, according to an announcement from the Florida Department of Financial Services.

McKay succeeds former board member, Juan Cocuy, for a three-year term ending July 31, 2020.

McKay, of Bradenton, Fla., is president of The Riverside Real Estate Company. He brings more than 35 years of real estate and property management experience to the board of governors.

McKay served in the Florida Senate from 1990-2002, also serving as Senate President from 2000-2002.

McKay earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University, where he also completed post-graduate studies. He has remained involved in his community, serving as board chairman for the Manatee Rural Health Foundation and the McKay Academy. He is a former board chairman for the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Ringling Museum of Art.