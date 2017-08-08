EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Central Georgia

A confirmed tornado touched down in central Georgia, uprooting trees and ripping a roof off a home.

National Weather Service meteorologist Sid King tells WMAZ-TV that an EF-1 tornado hit south Macon Friday night with winds reaching about 105 mph (169 kph). King says the twister didn’t last long and traveled about a quarter of a mile (0.4 kilometers).

King says the weather service hadn’t issued a tornado warning because meteorologists didn’t see anything convincing enough on the radar to warrant such a warning.

