South Carolina’s Clemson University Settles Lawsuit Over Fraternity Pledge Death

The family of a university student in South Carolina who died falling off a bridge during a pledge run has settled its lawsuit against Clemson University and the fraternity.

Court records filed Thursday show Tucker Hipps’ parents reached the deal after mediation. The amount of the settlement wasn’t released, and it still must be approved by a judge. The family was asking for $25 million.

Hipps was a 19-year-old Clemson University sophomore when he went on a run as a pledge with the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity in September 2014.

Authorities say Hipps’ body was found at the bottom of the state Highway 93 bridge over Lake Hartwell.

The lawsuit says three students sued made Tucker walk on a bridge rail and tried to cover up what happened.