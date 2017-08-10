Wilson Named VP of Sales, Distribution for North Carolina-Based Smart Choice

SmartChoice, a nationwide agency network headquartered in North Carolina, has appointed David Wilson, as vice president of Sales and Distribution.

Wilson formerly worked with MetLife Auto & Home – a veteran partner of Smart Choice – and is familiar with Smart Choice and its partner agencies. Most recently, he worked for Regions Insurance Group where he was directly responsible for the personal lines division’s profit and growth across the nation.

Wilson will work directly with the Smart Choice team to develop and expand the company’s Express Markets division. Express Markets is currently responsible for $150 million in written premium annually, and has seen record growth over the last two years. Wilson will be a dedicated liaison between Smart Choice’s 16 Express Markets carriers and the 5,900 agency partners in the program. Additionally, he will work closely with the company’s state directors and territory managers as they expand services.

The Smart Choice Agents Program is a wholly-owned program of Worldwide Insurance Network, Inc. (WIN), headquartered in High Point, North Carolina.