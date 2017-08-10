Georgia Offers Reward of $10K for Information on 2 Arson Cases

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information regarding separate fires that damaged two vacant homes last week in Walker County, Georgia, according to a statement from Georgia’s Deputy Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Jay Florence.

State fire investigators determined that fires on Aug. 4 at 231 E. Peachtree Street, and Aug. 5 at 702 Short Street in Rossville, Ga., were intentionally set.

Property damage was estimated at $35,000 for the Peachtree Street home and $25,000 for the house on Short Street.

“We believe these incidents are connected,” Florence said. “The homes are approximately two blocks apart, and a similar method was used to start the fire. Whoever is setting these fires should be considered dangerous.”

Florence is asking anyone with information about these fires to call the Georgia Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Rewards of up to $10,000 are given for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire. Calls are answered 24 hours a day; callers can choose to remain anonymous.

First-degree arson is a felony with a penalty of one to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $50,000.

Source: Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner