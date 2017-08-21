Brightway Chairman Miller Announces Changes to Top Leadership Positions

Brightway Insurance Co-Founder and Chairman David Miller has announced he will transition to executive chairman and Michael Miller, formerly vice chairman and co-founder, will take over as chairman of the Florida-based company.

David Miller announced the change in the company’s leadership to employees and agency owners on Brighway’s ninth anniversary Friday, Aug. 18. The changes are effective as of Aug. 21.

David Miller said the two brothers have worked side-by-side building the business and said he is “the ideal next leader of this organization while I take a step sideways so I can focus on working with Michael and our Leadership Team on our long-term strategy and growth plans.”

As executive chairman, David will work with Michael and the company’s leadership team to continue to refine growth strategies. As chairman, Michael will oversee the execution of those strategies.

The company’s leadership team also consists of President Talman Howard; CFO Bob Taylor; VP, Customer Experience Kris Azar; and VP, Marketing Leslie Kolleda.

The group have a combined 125 years of experience in leading national insurance companies and international franchises, David Miller said.

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent agencies throughout the country. With more than $472 million in annualized written premium, the company is one of the largest personal lines insurance agencies in the United States.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 700 people in 17 states serving customers in all 50 states.