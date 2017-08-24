Moultrie Hired as VP of Client Services of S.S. NESBITT Brokerage in Alabama

EBSCO Industries Inc. (EBSCO) has hired insurance veteran Phillip Moultrie as vice president of client services for its insurance brokerage, S.S. Nesbitt (SSN), based in Birmingham, Ala.

Moultrie’s immediate focus will be on ensuring that the agency delivers its services to its clients and equipping the service team to care for client needs. He will also manage the clients’ account managers in the property and casualty practice area.

Moultrie brings over 30 years of experience in insurance and risk management, much of it focused on the management of client services teams. He worked with Liberty Mutual for 10 years as a producer and service supervisor, and with Marsh & McLennan Companies for 15 years as a senior client manager.

Moultrie came to SSN from Russo Corp., a diversified foundation and site work contractor, where he served as a risk manager and director of safety. Prior to that, he provided risk management services for Walter Energy, a metallurgical coal producer for the steel industry.

S.S. Nesbitt is a privately-held independent insurance agency with multiple locations in the Southeastern United States. It provides all lines of insurance in partnership with specialized carriers.

EBSCO Industries Inc. is a global company with businesses in a range of industries, including information services, publishing and digital media, outdoor products, real estate, manufacturing and distribution and business services. EBSCO is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., operates divisions and subsidiaries in 23 countries.