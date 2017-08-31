2 Kentucky Counties to Sue Drug Companies Over Opioid Epidemic

Officials in two Kentucky counties have voted to hire attorneys to file lawsuits against wholesale drug distributors to help pay for the costs of combating the opioid epidemic.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports Boone and Kenton counties approved the measures last week, and Campbell County Judge-Executive Steve Pendery says officials there will consider taking similar action at their meeting in September.

The counties would join dozens of other communities around the country, including Louisville, that have filed similar lawsuits.

Boone County Judge-Executive Gary Moore said any money recovered from the lawsuit will go toward helping people overcome addiction.

The companies have sought to have similar suits dismissed saying the communities lack legal standing to bring such claims and that they ship drugs only to federally and state-licensed pharmacies.

