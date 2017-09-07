NFP Acquires Beacon Insurance Group of South Carolina

NFP, an insurance broker and consultant that provides employee benefits, property & casualty (P&C), retirement and individual private client products, has acquired Beacon Insurance Group, Inc., of South Carolina.

The transaction closed effective Aug. 1, 2017.

Based in Bluffton, S.C., Beacon is a P&C broker providing services to clients throughout South Carolina and eastern Georgia, with a specialty in coastal property insurance.

Principals Kenneth Groff, Jr. and Brian Rose, Jr. will join as directors of NFP’s P&C division and report directly to Alan Wise, a managing director in the Southeast region.

Wise said the acquisition, which includes Beacon’s offerings in coastal property coverage, with a focus on community associations, including condominiums and homeowner associations, will further expand NFP’s P&C offerings into South Carolina and Georgia.