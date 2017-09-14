Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty Acquires Stirling Insurance of Florida

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty, Inc. (SHP&C) has acquired Stirling Insurance Services, Inc., headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Stirling has served all of Florida for over 28, led by Terry Sgammato and his team who provide all insurance products and financial services for their clients. With local and national carriers, the acquisition will further Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty’s foothold in South Florida and beyond.

SHP&C continues to target high-quality independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth throughout the Unites States. With the addition of Stirling Insurance Services, Inc., SHP&C will continue to reach new and current clients.

SHP&C offers:

Homeowners coverage

Automobile insurance

Renter’s policy

Private client

Umbrella coverage

Commercial and employee coverage

Personal liability coverage

According to Brett Williams, vice president of SHP&C the entire Stirling team will join the SHP&C Boca Raton office. We are thrilled to have Stirling join our family.”

Sgammato will join SHP&C in a directorship capacity

The Seeman Holtz family of companies provides comprehensive financial and insurance advice to clients across the country.