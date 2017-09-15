Kentucky Woman’s Death Attributed to Legionnaires’ Outbreak at Graceland Hotel

A Kentucky woman was sickened by Legionnaires’ disease after staying at a hotel near the Tennessee home of famed singer Elvis Presley and later died, and an autopsy says the pneumonia caused her death.

The Commercial Appeal reports the 62-year-old was one of nine who contracted Legionnaires’ after staying at The Guest House at Graceland. Linda Gail Godsey died June 21 and Kentucky officials say earlier medical problems she suffered also contributed.

Officials in Tennessee say the outbreak was apparently linked to the hotel’s hot tub and pool.

Godsey’s family filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against hotel officials. The family’s attorney, Joe Savage, says Godsey along with two daughters and her sister visited June 10-13. All four became sick after returning home.

The Commercial Appeal was unsuccessful Tuesday in receiving comments from hotel officials.

