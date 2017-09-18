Ex-Coal CEO Asks Supreme Court to Toss West Virginia Mine Blast Conviction

Attorneys for former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship have made a last pitch to the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out his conviction connected to a 2010 West Virginia mine explosion that killed 29 miners.

Attorneys for Don Blankenship say in the appeal that the high court should hear it so that other corporate executives aren’t subject to similar prosecutions for workplace safety violations.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the lawyers want the court to reverse Blankenship’s 2016 conspiracy conviction. Blankenship was not charged in causing the disaster, but the charge focused on safety violations at the Upper Big Branch mine. His appeal is considered a longshot.

Blankenship was sentenced to one year in prison and a $250,000 fine, both the maximum allowable for a criminal mine safety violation.

