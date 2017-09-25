DUAL’s Construction Division in North Carolina Adds Mahar as Senior Underwriter

DUAL Commercial has hired John Mahar as a senior underwriter within its Construction Division. Mahar will be located in DUAL’s new office in Charlotte, NC.

Mahar has more than 18 years of experience in the insurance industry with the majority of that experience underwriting casualty products on both an admitted and non-admitted basis.

He began his career with CNA and since then has held a number of underwriting and management level positions including time at AIG-Lexington and most recently Colony Specialty where he was an underwriting team leader.

DUAL Commercial LLC is a specialty program administrator offering property & casualty products through several specialized subsidiary companies. DUAL Commercial currently has 11 underwriting offices throughout North America that underwrite and manage insurance programs. DUAL Commercial is a part of the DUAL Group, an international underwriting agency and Lloyd’s coverholder.